Residents living in a building inside the red zone where new 49 cases of coronavirus infections were confirmed, protest in Mondragone, Southern Italy, 25 June 2020. Still tension in Mondragone (Caserta), at the ex Cirio buildings, between the Italian demonstrators who preside over the access gate and the Bulgarians who live inside the red zone. A Bulgarian threw a chair from the balcony, Italians responded by throwing stones and breaking through the windows of parked Bulgarian cars. Then they showed the plates of the cars like trophies. A crowd gathered below the palace, accusing the police of "being too permissive with the Bulgarians". ANSA/CIRO FUSCO

Ancora tensione nella notte a Mondragone nell’area dei palazzi ex Cirio, che da lunedì è zona rossa a causa di una cinquantina di contagi da coronavirus, diffusi in particolare nella comunità bulgara che abita lì.

Verso le 2 i vigili del fuoco sono intervenuti per l’incendio di un furgoncino in viale Margherita, a ridosso dei palazzi.

Il mezzo dovrebbe essere di proprietà di un bulgaro. Dai primi accertamenti sembra che la causa sia dolosa e che sia stata usata una bottiglia incendiaria.

(foto ANSA Campania)

